Heat Advisory in effect through Thursday, heat index reaches 105 today

ST. LOUIS – A Heat Advisory covers the entire region through Thursday as dangerous heat takes center stage for the next two days. The clear skies Wednesday morning will mix with a few clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will heat up into the mid-90s by the afternoon with top heat index values around 105.

Wednesday night will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s.

Thursday will be very hot and humid with high temperatures approaching 100 and a top heat index from 105 to 110 during the afternoon.

Fortunately, the heat is short-lived. Cooler and occasionally unsettled weather moves in Thursday night and will last into the weekend.