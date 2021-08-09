Heat advisory in effect through Thursday with temps in 90s daily

ST. LOUIS – A summer weather pattern settles in this week. Each day will bring partly cloudy skies along with hot and humid conditions. Daytime highs will push well into the 90s through Thursday with overnight lows in the 70s.

The combination of heat and humidity will send the heat index up to around 105 each afternoon. There will also be a daily risk of a pop-up thunderstorm.

A better chance for storms will come Thursday night into Friday morning before slightly cooler air moves in by the weekend.