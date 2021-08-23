Heat advisory in effect through Thursday

ST. LOUIS – We start the new week with a new heatwave!

It will be sunny Monday morning with bubbling clouds in the afternoon and rapidly warming temperatures. Monday’s high will reach the mid-90s with a top heat index up to near 100. A few isolated storms can be expected in the afternoon. That may produce spotty downpours and some gusty winds.

After the isolated storms die off early Monday evening, Monday night will be muggy and dry with low temperatures in the 70s.

More of the same can be expected through the rest of the week with daytime highs in the mid-to-upper-90s through Friday and only a small chance for an isolated cooling storm in the afternoons.