ST. LOUIS – A Heat Advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday as temperatures climb to near 100 in Missouri. Heat index values could be 105 to 110. Scattered storms in Illinois will cut down the heat a bit in areas east of St. Louis

Clusters of strong to severe storms are expected to ride along the ridge of hot air Thursday. The ridge runners can be notoriously hard to pin down, but they are expected to drop out of Iowa into central and then southern Illinois. Storms may bring damaging winds, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes northeast of St. Louis.

We do this all again on Friday, but where storms hit the heat won’t be as high.

As we head into Saturday, a more widespread chance of showers and storms erodes the big heat. More comfortable Sunday, but with a chance of afternoon storms.