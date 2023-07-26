ST. LOUIS – Heat remains our main focus. We start the mornings warm, in the 70s to around 80 in metro St. Louis, and we heat up quickly. Afternoon top temperatures will push well into the 90s and close to 100 the rest of the week.

Factor in the humidity and afternoon heat indices go to 105 plus. A Heat Advisory has been issued Wednesday through Friday evening. Drink plenty of water. Stay in an air-conditioned space and out of the sun during peak heating hours, Noon to 5:00 p.m. Take extra precautions if you work outside.

This Wednesday, we are waking up to scattered showers and storms. The chance for scattered rain activity will hang around through the day.

The clouds associated with that activity may help to keep highs Wednesday “only” in the mid 90s, still very hot.

pot showers could hang around into early Thursday as well. So may see a good downpour, while others see nothing at all. Thursday and Friday, rain chances fade.