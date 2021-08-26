Heat advisory still in effect, high temps reach upper-90s Thursday

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins:

ST. LOUIS – Thursday will be another day of dangerous heat and humidity for the Bi-state area. Expect partly cloudy skies through the day with temperatures heating up into the low-90s by noon and upper-90s this afternoon. The top heat index will range from 100 to 110. There is a chance for a couple of isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon that may produce gusty winds and a momentary break from the heat.  

Thursday night will be muggy with a low in the 70s. 

Friday through Sunday continues to look hot and humid. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Friday and Saturday with a better chance for thunderstorms Sunday into early next week.

