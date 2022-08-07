ST. LOUIS – The hot and humid weekend continues.

High temperatures again will be in the 90s with heat indexes to around 105. Isolated storms Sunday afternoon with the bulk of the activity focused from the metro to the south. These spotty showers and storms linger into the evening before disappearing. A warm and muggy overnight with temperatures in the mid-70s is also expected.

For Monday, scattered showers and storms look to increase through the afternoon hours. Clouds increase through the day but highs still have time to climb into the 90s again ahead of the cold front. Heat indexes will be around 100-105. Waves of rain and storms Monday evening through Tuesday.

Right now, most of the activity looks to have been pushed south of St. Louis but may linger in our southern counties into Wednesday morning. Highs Tuesday through Saturday are in the 80s with lower humidity.