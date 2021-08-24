Heat index of 105+ Tuesday with possible isolated storms

ST. LOUIS – Expect sunshine and a few clouds out the door Tuesday morning with a slight chance for a pop-up storm through 9 a.m. For the rest of the day, skies will be partly sunny with a couple of isolated storms possible after 2 p.m. As usual, some gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain may occur with any isolated storms.

It will be hot and humid Monday with highs reaching the mid-90s and a top heat index up to 105+. Monday night will be muggy and dry with low temperatures in the 70s.

More of the same can be expected through the rest of the week with daytime highs in the mid-to-upper-90s through Friday and a top heat index of 105+.

There is only a small chance for any isolated cooling afternoon storms.