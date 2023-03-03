ST. LOUIS – Heavy rain and gusty winds began Friday morning and will continue through the early afternoon.

The morning drive will be slow. It’ll be drier, but still windy through the rest of the day. A wind advisory will take effect from 6:00 a.m. through the evening hours. One to 3 inches of rain is expected across the bistate. A minor small stream and river flooding is set for southeastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

It’s much cooler Friday, with temperatures in the low 40s by the afternoon. Wind tapers off late Friday night. We’re going to have a nice weekend, with dry highs in the 50s and 60s.