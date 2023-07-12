ST. LOUIS – Starting Tuesday afternoon, it began to look more and more likely that Wednesday morning storms would stay just north of the St. Louis region, impacting northern Missouri and west-central Illinois. That means we are in store for a hot, more humid day with temperature highs in the mid 90s.

The cold front dropping south will bring strong to severe storms to the St. Louis region starting late Wednesday afternoon and continuing through the evening. Storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

Prime time is 5:00 p.m. to midnight, but some rain and storms could linger into the early hours of Thursday.

We may get a break in the storm threat Thursday, as it will be partly cloudy and temp highs near 90. Thunderstorms are again likely Friday afternoon and night, with highs again near 90.