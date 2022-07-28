St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After a quiet morning, showers and storms are likely to overspread the region later this afternoon and last through this evening. The heaviest rain will not be focused, but instead, be scattered.

Areas north of I-70 will see very little if any rain while areas to the south of I-70 may see anywhere from 1/4 inch to an inch or more. This will be welcome rain in these areas that remain in a drought.

After the rain ends late this evening, we enjoy some quiet weather Friday and Saturday. The next chance for showers (not heavy and not severe) will be Saturday night into Sunday.

Long term, another round of extreme heat is brewing for late next week with 100+ temperatures again becoming widespread for a couple of days.