ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a hot and dry forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be pretty close to 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday in the St. Louis area with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A dry cold front will slip into the area during the day Sunday splitting the area in half around midday. That means temperatures may actually drop a few degrees into the 80s north of I-70 Sunday afternoon. The high temperatures will be well into the 90s south of I-70.

The next “big thing” in the forecast is a weather system that should bring heavy rain and storms back to parts of Missouri and possibly Illinois Monday night into Tuesday. At the moment, the heaviest rain of 2-4 inches appears to be focused just west and southwest of the region. It will be a close call so we need to monitor this pattern closely for early next week.