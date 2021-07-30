Heavy rain possible Friday with storms late tonight into Saturday

ST. LOUIS – A few lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms will be around early Friday morning, but those will mainly be to the west of St. Louis. Otherwise, the area can expect mostly cloudy skies Friday. Temperatures will warm into the mid-to-upper-80s and there will still be some humidity in the air Friday as well.

Scattered thunderstorms will return late Friday night and last well into Saturday. Some heavy rain is possible with these storms. High temperatures Saturday will stay in the 70s. The last of the rain showers will move out early Sunday morning, followed by sunshine and afternoon highs in the 80s.

Resort weather settles in for next week – warm days and cool nights are on tap all week long!