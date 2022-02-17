Heavy rain to change to winter mix Thursday afternoon

ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning has heavy rain. The rain will continue through the morning hours with temperatures starting in the low 40s. Temperatures will continue to fall Thursday as the strong winds turn to the north. The area will be at the freezing point by mid-afternoon. 1-3 inches of rain is possible.

Rain and storms to start will give way to a winter mix and then wet snow from northwest to southeast. The heaviest snow and ice accumulations on Thursday will be northwest of the St. Louis area, with accumulations of 4 inches or more possible in Pike County. Meanwhile, northern Montgomery County in Missouri all the way to northern Montgomery County in Illinois could see 1 to 4 inches of snow.

For the metro area and points south, a light wintry mix is possible Thursday afternoon. Accumulations up to an inch are possible along Interstate 44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois. Farther south, the wet will dominate over any white stuff. This will impact the evening drive home.

The drying out will start Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the teens but eventually pop up to around 40 degrees by the afternoon.