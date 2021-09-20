High temp in 80s today, cold front brings storms and cooler air this week

ST. LOUIS – The new week opens with clouds, some sunshine, a few spot morning showers, and gusty winds. Today’s high temperatures will warm into the mid-80s Monday afternoon. Monday night will be dry early on but look for showers and some thunderstorms to develop late in the evening and continue into the night. Low temperatures will dip into the upper-60s by the morning.

Tuesday will be breezy and much cooler with scattered showers. Look for nearly steady temperatures in the upper-60s!

The rest of the week is a classic early Fall with daytime highs in the 70s to near 80 and overnight lows will be in the 50s.