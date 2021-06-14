High temperature Monday could hit record 97 set in 1987

ST. LOUIS – The heat continues Monday, but at least the humidity has taken a break. Monday morning will be pleasant. Expect a fast warm-up as temperatures jump from the 60s into the 90s by lunchtime. The afternoon high will reach the mid-90s. The record high for today was set in 1987 at 97 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly clear and cooler with a low in the 60s. Tuesday through Thursday look amazing, with a three-day stretch of dry, sunny days with highs mainly in the 80s. 

The chance for thunderstorms will return Friday and into the weekend. 

