ST. LOUIS – Friday morning starts off with some patchy fog. The skies will be mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the 40s. The winter storm arrives late Friday afternoon in the form of rain and then it will change to snow.

It will be cold and snowing Saturday morning. It will be drier by the afternoon hours with high temperatures in the low-30s. 2 to 4 inches of accumulation is possible. Dry and cold on Sunday.