High temperatures in the 50s and 60s around the St. Louis area Wednesday, expect rain Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine to the Bi-State area with more clouds northwest of St. Louis and more sun to the southeast.

Temperatures will range from the 50s in the north to the 60s in the south with gusty southwest winds. Clouds will overspread the entire area Wednesday night with rain likely by Thursday morning.

For Thursday, expect periods of rain and occasionally some thunder. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures Thursday will only reach the upper-50s. The rain will end Thursday night and Friday looks pretty nice with afternoon highs in the 60s.

Saturday looks decent too with only a slight chance of a shower or two and high temperatures in the 70s. It will be a little cooler than that on Sunday but still nice.