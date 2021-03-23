High temperatures in the 60s Tuesday, rain scattered throughout the week

ST. LOUIS – Light rain will spread over the region Tuesday morning and will continue up until lunchtime before it diminishes.

Then, there will be several hours of dry time through the mid-afternoon before isolated thunderstorms pop-up after 4:00 p.m. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the 60s. Isolated thunderstorms will be around early Tuesday evening but they will end by midnight. Low temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with temperatures in the 50s in the north and in the 60s in the south.

More rain rolls in Thursday and could become heavy Thursday night.

The rain moves out Friday but another chance for a few isolated showers will return for Saturday.