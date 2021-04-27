High temperatures in the mid-80s Tuesday, rain comes Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – It’s shaping up to be another breezy and warm late April day with temperatures warming into the mid-80s.

Skies will start mostly sunny but clouds will begin to increase Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase Tuesday night with low temperatures in the 60s.

Wednesday will bring waves of showers and thunderstorms, and some of that rain will be heavy at times. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid-70s. Rain and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then the area will dry out Thursday afternoon. After a couple of days near 70, the area will start another warm-up by the weekend.