High temperatures in the upper-50s, keep umbrella handy for spot showers

ST. LOUIS – Friday brings another cool start with clouds increasing from the west, but we can’t rule out a few spot showers southwest through the morning and day. The overall trend is mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will reach into the upper-50s. Widespread light rain will increase after dinner time.

The best chance for the widespread rain is while we are sleeping Friday, but still Saturday is cool with spot showers possible. High temperatures Saturday are in the upper 50s.

Sunday brings a better chance of spot rain in the afternoon. Temperatures try to get closer to normal Monday, but it’s a valiant effort as the next stronger cold front rolls in by Tuesday. This one brings a chance for rain and more frost and freeze chances.