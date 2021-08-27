High temps hit the mid-90s Friday, expect isolated storms in the afternoon

ST. LOUIS – Another day of dangerous heat is on tap for Friday although it won’t be quite as bad as the last two days. The area can expect mostly sunny skies Friday morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will once again bubble up between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid-90s with a top heat index of 100-105.

Friday night will be warm and muggy with low temps in the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low-90s. Each day will have a risk of a few spot afternoon storms.

Sunday night through early Wednesday, multiple rounds of thunderstorms are likely with highs dropping into the 80s.