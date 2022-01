ST. LOUIS – Wednesday will be a cold and breezy day with highs only in the 30s. The next system comes in Wednesday night bringing the area some snow. Accumulations will be light. 1-2” is possible. This could impact the morning commute on Thursday.

The area will be cold and dry on Friday. Normal temperatures return over the weekend with highs in the low-40s with a chance of rain Saturday night and into Sunday morning.