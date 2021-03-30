High temps in 70s Tuesday, cold front moves in Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday will start sunny and mild with temperatures out the door in the 50s. Gusty winds will return and temperatures will quickly warm into the 70s by noon, reaching the mid-70s Tuesday afternoon. Expect clouds to increase in the afternoon ahead of a cold front that will arrive by early evening. It will bring with it some scattered rain showers into Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, it will be much colder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be mainly in the 40s. Wednesday night looks very cold as low temperatures dip below freezing across the entire region.

A slow warming trend will begin by Friday and everything is still on track for a beautiful Easter holiday weekend with highs in the 70s.