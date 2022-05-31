ST. LOUIS – Tuesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and windy with highs in the 90s. Showers and storms move into the area late Tuesday night. There is some risk for severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds, hail, and a brief tornado.

Showers and storms could hit the area at times through Wednesday. Thursday will see early showers then a drier afternoon.

Friday will be dry with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There is a chance of showers and storms this weekend.