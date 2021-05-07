High temps in low 70’s Friday, expect a rainy Mother’s Day weekend

ST. LOUIS – Enjoy a break from the rain Friday. It will be quite nice with sunny to partly cloudy skies. The area could maybe squeeze out a few sprinkles in central Illinois counties Friday afternoon as another quick cold front moves through. Otherwise, highs in the low-70s. Cloudy with lows in the upper 40s Friday night.

The weekend is still unsettled. Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected Saturday through much of the day Sunday. Temperatures will be around 60 on Saturday and the mid to upper-60s Sunday.

We dry out for the start of the workweek but temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the low-60s and lows in the 40s.