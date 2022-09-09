ST. LOUIS – Patchy fog is possible Friday, mainly in river valleys and low-lying areas. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds begin to increase some Friday evening and overnight with lows in the mid-60s.

The first of two weekend systems will impact the area Saturday. Spotty showers and maybe a few thundershowers will build in from the south. The whole area will not see rain, and a lot of the day will be dry. Temperatures will be in the low-80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances are also in the area for Sunday as a system moves in from the northwest and brings a cold front through the region. Still, not a washout but showers and maybe a few storms could develop ahead of the front. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 70s. The 70s stick around into the next work week.