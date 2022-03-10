High temps in upper-40s Thursday, winter system moves in at night

ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning has mostly cloudy skies. It will be dry through the day with highs in the upper-40s. A winter system moves in late Thursday night. There is a slight chance of rain/snow mix, then all snow.

Expect snow during Friday morning’s commute. Snow will last until late Friday afternoon. There will be about 1-3” of accumulation in metro St. Louis.

Saturday will be dry, sunny, breezy, and very cold Saturday with high temps in the low-30s. It will be much warmer on Sunday with temperatures near 60.