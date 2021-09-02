High temps reach low-80s Thursday, rain and storms return Friday night

ST. LOUIS – A beautiful September day is shaping up for the Bistate area Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures range from the 50s to lower-60s and will warm into the low-80s Thursday afternoon. Thursday night will be clear and cool with lows again near 60.

Friday will bring increasing clouds during the day with high temperatures around 80. Rain and thunderstorms will move in Friday night and continue into Saturday. High temperatures Saturday will stay in the 70s.

Sunshine and warmer weather return for Sunday and Labor Day Monday.