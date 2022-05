ST. LOUIS – Tuesday morning starts off cool and quiet. There will be partly cloudy skies and temps in the 70s. The area will stay dry through the daylight hours.

Showers and storms move in late Tuesday night and will last until Thursday. There will be dry time mixed in. Expect highs in the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will be drier. Memorial Day weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.