Highs in the mid-50s Wednesday with nighttime temps dipping into the 20s

ST. LOUIS – A cold front is pressing across the region Wednesday morning and it will deliver cooler temperatures along with a few clouds.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will fall into the upper 40s before rebounding back to the mid-50s early in the afternoon. Wednesday night will bring a return to chilly weather as the area dips into the upper 20s.
Thursday looks dry and cool with highs in the 40s. There will be a couple of spotty rain showers Friday as temperatures warm into the upper 40s.
Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 60. A chance for rain showers returns by Sunday afternoon.