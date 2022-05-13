ST. LOUIS – The area set a new record on Thursday with a temperature of 93 degrees.

Friday morning starts off mild and then it will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper-80s. Expect showers and storms in the late afternoon. Some could be strong. The main threat will be damaging winds.

Showers will be in the area early Saturday. Sunday also has a chance for showers and storms with high temperatures in the 80s. Highs in the 8Mainly 80s next week.