ST. LOUIS – Thursday starts out mild. It will be mostly sunny, hot, and less humid by the afternoon with highs in the upper 90s.

Expect triple digits on Friday with a heat index around 103. The intense heat will last through the weekend.

Cooler temperatures return by Monday with a chance of showers and storms. The high temperature will be in the low 90s. Rain chances stick around through midweek with highs in the low to mid-90s.