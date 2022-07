ST. LOUIS – Friday morning is going to have a mild start.

It’s expected to be partly cloudy and hot with temperature highs in the upper 90s. Saturday morning is going to start dry. It’s going to be a hot and humid day as well with a high of 97 and with a heat index of around 100.

Showers and storms will take place Saturday night into Sunday. The chance of rain will continue through early Monday. Hot temps return by Tuesday with highs near 100.