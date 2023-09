ST. LOUIS – Happy Labor Day! It’s going to be hot and humid on Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will be in the low 90s and heat index values will be near 100. Let’s watch for the chance of scattered thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday.

The heat starts to dial back Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Expect highs near 90 with a chance of scattered showers and storms.

The rest of the week will see highs in the mid-80s with lower humidity.