ST. LOUIS – A partly cloudy, warm, and humid start Monday morning.

Showers and storms northeast of St. Louis will continue to push off to the southeast. It’s going to be a mostly sunny, hot, and humid afternoon with temperature highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be around 100. The summer heat will continue Tuesday, and we may tie a record of 97. It will not be as hot on Wednesday.

A cold front moves on Wednesday night, and we’ll have a chance of showers through early Thursday. It’s set to be a lot cooler on Thursday, with highs in the 70s. The 70s return again on Friday, and it’s back into the low 80s this weekend.