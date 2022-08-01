ST. LOUIS – Attention this week turns back to three consecutive days of heat and humidity.

Temperature highs Monday will be in the mid-90s with heat indexes around 100 to 105 thanks to dewpoints in the low 70s. We do have enough instability to maybe fire up a few showers and storms late Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front that dips into the area late Monday into the evening.

The chance of thunderstorms developing is overall low thanks to a cap on the atmosphere, but if storms can overcome that then there’s plenty of instability to work with. A storm or two could become strong if they do develop but the bigger concern would be heavy rain which could lead to more flash flooding issues into Monday night. Otherwise, it’s going to be partly cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the 70s.

On Tuesday, it’s expected to be hot and humid again but the forecast is still looking dry. Heat continues through Wednesday. Heat indexes on both days will be around about 105. Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This cools us down a bit for the end of the work week.