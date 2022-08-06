ST. LOUIS – Another warm and humid start out there.

Saturday we’ll have sunshine and hot temperatures with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat indexes around 105.

We could see a few isolated storms develop Saturday afternoon, mainly southeast of the metro into southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. It’s expected to be mostly clear and warm/muggy again Saturday night with lows in the mid-70s. For Sunday, very similar. A touch hotter but also a touch less humid. Heat indexes are still around 105 with spotty afternoon storms possible.

Rain chances increase Monday into Tuesday with our next cold front. Heavy rain is a threat but the location and exact timing are still questionable. This front brings cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Highs in the 80s the rest of the work week.