ST. LOUIS – One more hot and humid day with heat indices around 105+.

High temperatures are in the upper 90s to around 100 Sunday. It starts off with plenty of sunshine, but then clouds do gradually increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. A few isolated storms are possible ahead of the front and one or two could be strong-severe, but overall, the severe threat stays low. Wider-spread rain and storms move in Sunday night, but these chances look to be the best south of I-70.

Showers and a few storms continue through Monday. Much cooler with highs in the low 80s and mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances vary over the course of the week. Multiple rounds of storms are possible, but lots of dry time in between.