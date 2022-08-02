ST. LOUIS – The heat advisory for the St. Louis area is still in effect Tuesday.

It’s expected to be in the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon and will feel around 100+ with the humidity. It will be mostly clear Tuesday night and 78 degrees again out the door Wednesday morning with warm and steamy afternoon storms.

Things cool down on Thursday with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Friday is set to look dry, but it’s still hot for the weekend. Back into the low 90s but not extreme. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 92.