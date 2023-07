ST. LOUIS – Hot and humid conditions this week. Each day will be a little hotter, topping out near 100 Friday.

Not a lot of relief overnight, temps will only fall back into the 70s. Expect out the door temps closer to 80 in the metro St. Louis area.

The chance for widely scattered showers and storms cannot be ruled Tuesday through Thursday morning. The best chances continue to be in the early morning hours to just after sunrise.