ST. LOUIS – A warm and humid start is set for Wednesday morning.

It’s going to be a mostly sunny, hot, and humid Wednesday afternoon with temperature highs in the upper 90s and a heat index around 100. Thursday won’t be as hot or humid.

Intense heat returns by Friday and will last through the weekend with highs around 100. It’s expected to be cooler with some showers by Monday with temps in the low 90s.