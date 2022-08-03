ST. LOUIS – All about heat and humidity again Wednesday to start storm action that will develop later in the night.

Temperature highs are expected to be in the mid-90s Wednesday afternoon as heat indexes will be in the 70s. Hot and humid air will push a cold front by late Wednesday afternoon. They start off on the scattered variety, but as we go into the nighttime hours and they feed on this humid air watch as these storms become more widespread and have the potential to produce some heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue overnight. Scattered storms are set for Friday with highs near 90 degrees and it’s back into the 90s for highs for the weekend.