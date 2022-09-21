ST. LOUIS – Warm and humid start again Wednesday.

We’re going to have a mostly sunny, hot, and humid afternoon. Not as hot as yesterday, but still well above normal. Temperature highs will be in the mid 90s. A cold front will move on Wednesday night, and we’ll see some showers and storms through early Thursday. That’s the first day of fall, and it’s going to feel like it.

It’s set to be a lot cooler Thursday afternoon, with highs in the low 70s. It’s expected to be a little warmer this weekend, with some rain on Sunday.