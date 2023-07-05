ST. LOUIS – A cold front Wednesday will bring the potential for thunderstorms. Expect another hot and humid day ahead of the storms, with temperature highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday morning, the rain and storms are in Kansas City. The initial push of rain is expected to weaken as it moves east. Then storms develop over the St. Louis area. These storms could be strong to severe, bringing potentially damaging wind and hail. Prime time for storms is 2:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.

It’s going to be a cooler and cloudier Thursday with a lingering thunderstorm chance. Highs are set in the low to mid 80s. Friday looks like our best chance of a dry day, but you still can’t rule out a spot afternoon storm. Temp highs will be in the mid 80s.

The weekend looks unsettled. Widespread rain and storms expected Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Additional showers and storms expected Sunday.