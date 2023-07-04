ST. LOUIS – We do have some early morning rain along the southern counties early Independence Day morning.

It’s going to be hot and muggy Tuesday with temperature highs in the low to mid 90s. Additional scattered thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon, mainly south of I-70. Those storms should dissipate as the sun sets, so firework displays should be a go Tuesday night.

Expect a warm and humid overnight, we’ll wake up Wednesday in the 70s.

More widespread and stronger storms are expected to develop Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area. Another hot and humid day ahead of the storms, as highs near 90.

Cooler temps Thursday with a lingering thunderstorm chance. Highs are set in the low to mid 80s.