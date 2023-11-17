ST. LOUIS — It seems like everyone is trying to drop an app on us, from the grocery store to the department store to the gas station. Most are very helpful, but a weather app can help you plan for the unexpected when you’re not around a TV, and it could save your life.

“I mainly use it when I’m on the road. I travel to nine counties. Everywhere from Quincy to Jacksonville over to Hillsboro down to Greenville to Madison County. I like to keep an eye on the weather,” said Michael Douglas, Illinois fire prevention inspector. “When severe weather happens and your signal drops, cable goes out, dish goes out, you have your cell phone 99% people do, you can count on the app running.”

Another great use of the app is at sporting events. Douglas says that he uses it to see when weather is coming and when to get kids off the field.

“Our app connects to our local weather computers, and our meteorologists have a role in making the forecast that goes to our app, said Digital Executive Producer Joe Millitzer. ” Your phone is an amazing piece of technology. It has GPS, and it can tell where you are. If there is lightning in your area, it can send you an alert about snow, rain, and sleet. There are around 30 different alert types you can sign up for.”

The big difference is the Fox 2 Weather app computer information is supplemented by a team of six meteorologists with knowledge, experience, expertise and insight. If there is severe weather or any concern with the app output, you can turn to Fox 2 TV & KPLR 11 to get the context of the information.

It could be sunny where you are, but a fast-moving tornado might be approaching. At least one meteorologist is at the station 21 of 24 hours on a regular day.

Download the FOX 2 News and Weather apps here.