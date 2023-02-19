ST. LOUIS – After a beautiful February weekend for Mardi Gras celebrations, we now track the next weather maker.

It’s a couple of days off, so we will keep the run of nice weather for the beginning of the week. The highs on Monday will be in the 60s, with plenty of sun. The 50s are back Tuesday, but the sun rules the day again.

The next day with a significant chance of rain this week is Wednesday, and it’s potentially got some storms involved. We’ll see some heavy rain in spots by Wednesday afternoon.

It’ll be calm afterward, and cooler air will eventually be back by week’s end.