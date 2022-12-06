ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Gloomy weather will continue the rest of the week and into the weekend. Today’s fog will slowly lift and visibility will improve somewhat. Then some light rain showers and drizzle will develop around midday and continue into this evening.

Temperatures will struggle to warm much today, but may reach near 50 by this afternoon. Tonight will stay cloudy with patchy drizzle and fog settling in.

I don’t see the density of the fog tonight that we had this morning. More substantial and impactful rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday, with most areas looking at 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain by Friday morning.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy, but dry. Another weather system will spread rain and a few thunderstorms into the area early next week.