How much snow will St. Louis get? The current forecast ranges from 2-4″

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a little snow in the forecast Friday night into Saturday. It looks like it will start with a mix of rain and snow Friday night and then change to all snow after midnight. Snow will gradually taper off from north to south early Saturday afternoon.

So how much snow will we get? I get that question more than any other, second only to how much in my backyard (I can’t answer that question right now).

Rather than getting into specific snowfall bands (1-2, 2-4, 4-6, etc) let’s approach this from a different angle today. Let’s look at the probability of meeting or exceeding 2 inches and 4 inches.

Current trends show a good portion of the viewing area has a 50-60% chance of getting 2 or more inches. However, when you increase that threshold to 4+ inches the probabilities go way down.

Based on the latest data a good first forecast is that most in our region should see about 2-3 inches out of this system. There are still many twists and turns possible for this system, and maybe even surprises.

The core energy is still just off the Canadian coast and has not been fully sampled by the observing network. That will happen tomorrow and give us a more solid look at both where this system will track and how much moisture it may bring with it.